Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Cast on the Little Details Fans Will Love | IGN Fan Fest 2022

House and The West Wing star Lisa Edelstein is exiting 9-1-1: Lone Star after two seasons. The actor reteamed with her The West Wing love interest Rob Lowe, this time as husband and wife, in the Fox drama. Monday's episode, titled "Red vs. Blue," ended with her son T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) getting a phone call to inform him of his mother's death. We did not see her passing onscreen, and Variety, who broke the news that Edelstein is leaving the show, says that fans will see her at least one more time before she's actually gone for good.
Comments / 0