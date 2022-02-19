Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Cast on the Little Details Fans Will Love | IGN Fan Fest 2022

A new clip from the upcoming movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been released today by Paramount Pictures. For the most part, Paramount has been keeping much of the sequel to 2020's Sonic the Hedgehog close to the chest outside of the initial trailer for the movie that was released just a couple of months back. And while these clips that were shown in the first trailer continue to be the main ones for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 that are being circulated, a new video that sees Sonic shredding down a mountain has now been unveiled.

