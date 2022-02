The Extreme E landed in Arabia Saudita last week, as the first race of the second season of the competition was scheduled for the 19th and 20th of February at Neom. 2022 is supposed to be the turning point for CUPRA as both the line-up and the car are a winning pair. The new Tavascan Extreme E will be the element to convert Nasser Al-Attiyah and Jutta Kleinschmidt’s talent into speed and competition. However, things aren’t always easy and proof of it has been the first race of the calendar.

