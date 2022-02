BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties until 7 p.m. Saturday. The advisory is issued for the blowing snow and the potential for hazardous driving conditions. At times, there will be near zero visibility due to the strong winds through the afternoon. Only one to two inches of snow is expected in most spots.

WYOMING, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO