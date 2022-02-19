Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds following an exchange in gunfire with a driver in the University City area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shootout happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road.

According to the MCSO, Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road and upon approaching the vehicle, the suspect, Aidan Cole Bryant, fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect. Both Deputy Whyms and Bryant were transported to Atrium Health Main where the suspect is in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The scene outside Charlotte’s Atrium Main is where it is believed the injured deputy has been taken.

Deputy Whyms is in stable condition. He has been employed with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, authorities said.

Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said, “having been in this situation many times in my past career, it is more difficult to process as a leader. I am grateful for MEDIC, Charlotte Fire Department, CMPD, North Carolina Highway Patrol, Atrium Security and especially grateful for Officer Topper who administered a tourniquet to Deputy Whyms. It gave me great comfort seeing my brothers uniting to support the sheriff’s office during this difficult time. I have spoken to Deputy Whyms and his family and he is in good spirits.”

Details surrounding the traffic stop are still developing. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating.

