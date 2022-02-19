ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mecklenburg County deputy shot during traffic stop in Charlotte

WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlotte, N.C. — A deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is in the hospital after being shot in Charlotte Saturday during what the office said was...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WRAL News

N. Carolina man accused of providing drugs in fatal overdose

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man who overdosed on Fentanyl, according to a sheriff's office. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release on Tuesday that deputies responding to a death investigation at a location west of Statesville found the man dead in a bathroom. Drug paraphernalia found on the scene led the deputies to believe the death possibly was related to narcotics use, Campbell said.
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

North Carolina police make arrests in 2 cold cases

KINSTON, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city said Tuesday they have arrested two men in separate cold cases from the previous decade. News outlets report Kinston police arrested a suspect in a 2013 murder case. A murder warrant was obtained in January for Carlos Fields, 32, for his role in the murder of James Franklin. Police said Franklin was in a parked car with two others on Nov. 5, 2013 when he was shot and killed. The other two people in the car also were shot, police said.
KINSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dep#Police
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
50K+
Followers
51K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy