Mecklenburg County deputy shot during traffic stop in Charlotte

KINSTON, N.C. — Police in a North Carolina city said Tuesday they have arrested two men in separate cold cases from the previous decade. News outlets report Kinston police arrested a suspect in a 2013 murder case. A murder warrant was obtained in January for Carlos Fields, 32, for his role in the murder of James Franklin. Police said Franklin was in a parked car with two others on Nov. 5, 2013 when he was shot and killed. The other two people in the car also were shot, police said.

KINSTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO