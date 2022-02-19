Vols can’t overcome shooting woes against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WATE) — Arkansas outscored Tennessee 34-25 in the second half to top the Vols 58-48.

Both teams struggled to find the bucket in the first half. The Vols shot 26.9% from the field and only scored 23 points. Arkansas didn’t fare much better at 25% with 24.

Kennedy Chandler did his part pouring in nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, but the point guard was limited due to foul trouble.

The shooting woes continued into the second half for Tennessee. The Vols finished the game shooting 27.1% from the field and 4-for-24 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.

Tennessee struggled with turnovers. UT racked up 15, which Arkansas turned into 13 points.

The Vols had two scorers finish in double-digits. Zakai Zeigler tallied 12 points. Chandler poured in 11.

UP NEXT: The Vols will head to Missouri to face the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.