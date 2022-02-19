ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Vols can’t overcome shooting woes against Arkansas

By Reece Van Haaften
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WATE)  — Arkansas outscored Tennessee 34-25 in the second half to top the Vols 58-48.

Both teams struggled to find the bucket in the first half. The Vols shot 26.9% from the field and only scored 23 points. Arkansas didn’t fare much better at 25% with 24.

Kennedy Chandler did his part pouring in nine points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field, but the point guard was limited due to foul trouble.

The shooting woes continued into the second half for Tennessee. The Vols finished the game shooting 27.1% from the field and 4-for-24 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.

Tennessee struggled with turnovers. UT racked up 15, which Arkansas turned into 13 points.

The Vols had two scorers finish in double-digits. Zakai Zeigler tallied 12 points. Chandler poured in 11.

UP NEXT: The Vols will head to Missouri to face the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

WATE

Jefferson County inmate found unconscious dies at hospital

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the JCSO correctional facility died early Friday morning. A press release says that around 3:16 a.m. on Feb. 18, an inmate told correctional officers that another inmate was experiencing a medical emergency. The officers responding found a 39-year-old male inmate unconscious.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Celebrate Matt Hinkin with us

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – An over-due event will finally be taking place in one week. WATE 6 On Your Side’s former Chief Meteorologist, Matt Hinkin, will be celebrated and honored on Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Press Room. Tickets are $75 per seat which will include dinner, drinks,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
