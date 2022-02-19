ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, SD

Winter Storm Watch issued for Central Black Hills, Northern Black Hills, Northern Foot Hills by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...4 PM Tuesday to noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday evening commute along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Visibility greatly reduced in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama Northern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CST. * At 320 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lamar County Airport, or near Sulligent, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Lamar County Airport, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews, Twin, Tucker, Bazemore, Wayside, Texas and Piney Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WEATHER * Temperatures will hover around or just below the freezing mark this morning as precipitation increases coverage and intensity between 800 AM and 1000 AM. * A greater frequency of freezing rain occurrence is expected near the Saginaw Bay shoreline from Port Austin to Bay City and then inland across Bay and Midland counties. IMPACTS * Light icing will lead to hazardous conditions on untreated roads and walking surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee, Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Latimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-24 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. Target Area: Adair; Cherokee; Choctaw; Creek; Delaware; Haskell; Latimer; Le Flore; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Pittsburg; Pushmataha; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed wintry precipitation expected, which could be heavy at times during the day both Wednesday and Thursday, including a few isolated thunderstorms. Total sleet accumulation up to one inch with ice accumulations of one tenth to one half of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Roads will likely deteriorate quickly during the mid to late morning and become slick and hazardous, which could impact the morning or evening commute.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Iowa, Osceola, Dickinson, O`Brien and Clay Counties. In Minnesota, Jackson County. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 6 PM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 11:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 02:42:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chautauqua FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie. * WHEN...Until 800 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise or will remain high due to excess runoff from earlier snowmelt and rainfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM EST, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jamestown, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Salamanca, Allegany State Park, Springville, Westfield, Lakewood, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Falconer, Ashford, Allegany, Mayville, Clymer, Frewsburg, Jamestown West, SUNY Fredonia, Long Point State Park and Lake Erie State Park. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Benton, Chippewa, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Meeker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:14:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Benton; Chippewa; Douglas; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Meeker; Morrison; Pope; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA TODAY .A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3 to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow. Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 09:13:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 17:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Anchorage WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...A mix of snow, freezing rain, and rain is occurring. Another 1 to 2 inches of snow possible after noon, with 1 to 2 tenths of liquid precipitation possible over the course of the day. Highest totals will fall along the Glenn Highway and across the Upper Hillside. * WHERE...Anchorage. * WHEN...Until 5 PM AKST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow, freezing rain and rain will continue to affect the Anchorage Bowl today as a southeasterly Turnagain Arm wind helps temperatures rise above freezing across the area. The rain or rain/snow mix will continue through the day, with a second wave bringing heavier amounts after noon before winds diminish and temperatures fall back around freezing, allowing for a changeover back to snow before the precipitation tapers off late this evening.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Missouri. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Paducah.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:17:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-16 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades FREEZING DRIZZLE AND LIGHT SNOW ARE MAKING THE CASCADES ICY AND SLICK THIS MORNING Freezing drizzle and fine, light snow have increased in the Cascades this morning, making roads and slopes icy for the Cascade passes and above. Subfreezing temperatures will likely persist at pass level until roughly midday, rising slightly above freezing as drizzle decreases during the midday and afternoon hours. Temperatures likely dip below freezing for the passes again tonight, so refreezing of roads is likely overnight, especially for untreated surfaces.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Douglas County Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 14:22:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-22 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. Target Area: Eastern Douglas County Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 2500 feet additional snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory above 1500 feet, additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...The Winter Weather Warning covers elevations above 2500 feet within the eastern Douglas foothills, including portions of Highway 138. All other areas, including Steamboat and Toketee Falls, are included in the Winter Weather Advisory. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become very difficult due to slick and snow covered roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event which will come in the form of showers, with snow occurring over a period of two days. Heaviest snowfall rates are expected Monday afternoon. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ashland by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 21:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 06:57:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ashland FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of north central Ohio, including the following county, Ashland. * WHEN...Until 115 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 712 PM EST, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. At 700 PM EST, an automated gage on the Black Fork of the Mohican River near Loudonville had reached minor flood stage. - The flooding will primarily impact low lying campgrounds along the Mohican River near Loudonville. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Loudonville and Perrysville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cameron, Elk, McKean, Potter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:15:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cameron; Elk; McKean; Potter A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM EST FOR ELK...SOUTHEASTERN MCKEAN...POTTER AND CAMERON COUNTIES At 914 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from Genesee to near Portland Mills, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This includes the following highways Route 6 from west of Port Allegany to Galeton. Route 219 from Brockport to north of Wilcox. State Road 120 from Ridgway to east of Driftwood. State Road 255 from north of Penfield to Johnsonburg. Locations impacted include St. Marys, Ridgway, Coudersport, Emporium, Cameron, Wharton, Johnsonburg, Port Allegany, Roulette, Galeton, Genesee, Betula, Wilcox, Force, Benezette, Cross Fork, Harrison Valley, Crosby, East Branch Dam and Hicks Run. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents. Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
CAMERON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Tuscarawas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio, including the following areas, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison, Jefferson OH, Muskingum, Noble and Tuscarawas. Portions of Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson PA, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango. Portions of northern West Virginia, including the following area, Hancock. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 21:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; McHenry; Ogle The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern Kendall County in northeastern Illinois Lake County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois Lee County in north central Illinois Southeastern Ogle County in north central Illinois De Kalb County in north central Illinois Kane County in northeastern Illinois Southern McHenry County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern DuPage County in northeastern Illinois Northwestern Cook County in northeastern Illinois * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 930 PM CST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Kenosha to near Sycamore to Prophetstown, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Including the following interstates I-39 between mile markers 73 and 107. I-88 between mile markers 45 and 118. I-90 between mile markers 33 and 74. I-94 between mile markers 1 and 31. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 6. I-294 between mile markers 1 and 31. Locations impacted include Aurora, Elgin, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Hoffman Estates, Glenview, DeKalb, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Carpentersville, Wheeling and Addison. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall. Drivers may not be able to see you or to stop! If stopped on the roadway or involved in an accident, quickly exit your vehicle move as far away from the roadway as possible ONLY when it is safe to do so. Do not stand along or near the roadway, since approaching vehicles may be unable to maintain control.
COOK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Anchorage by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-22 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A dense fog advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. A high wind watch means there is potential for a hazardous high wind event. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Anchorage DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM AKST THIS AFTERNOON WEST ANCHORAGE HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING FOR TURNAGAIN ARM AND HIGHER ELEVATIONS * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, southeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. * WHERE...For the Dense Fog Advisory, west Anchorage. For the High Wind Watch, Turnagain Arm and higher elevations only. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 1 PM AKST this afternoon. For the High Wind Watch, from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS... For the Dense Fog Advisory, hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. For the High Wind Watch, high winds could move loose debris, damage property, and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting to 40 mph are possible through the Anchorage Bowl, especially late Monday night through Tuesday morning. Rain may occur at the same time as the strong winds, making for hazardous driving conditions at times.

