Relief Sunday after freezing Saturday

By Mike Janssen
WGNtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday: Milder & windy with sun & clouds. SW 15-25 G40mph. High: 47. Full forecast details and...

wgntv.com

WDBJ7.com

Warm through Saturday, then some snow possible Sunday

We keep the breezes around into the evening with gusts to 20mph at times. We’ll see them settle down overnight. Temperatures warm above average through the rest of this week thanks to a SW upper-level flow. We’ll continue to see plenty of sunshine through Friday with more clouds by Saturday ahead of our weekend system.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
WBTV

First Alert: Staying mild through Saturday, yet much colder by Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mild afternoons continue for Friday and Saturday, with temperatures about 20 degrees colder for Sunday. A light rain-snow mix will be possible for early Sunday morning. Dry and chilly weather develop for Valentine’s Day Monday. Mostly sunny and pleasant Friday afternoon. Upper 60s for Saturday,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Spring-like Saturday, much cooler Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Changeable weather returns this weekend with Saturday warmth being replaced by cooler temperatures and more clouds for Sunday. The spring-like warmth will continue for Saturday as afternoon temperatures approach 70 for inland areas and the middle to upper 60s along the beaches. Skies will start off mostly sunny in the morning with a few more clouds arriving by the afternoon.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Saturday, Snow Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fabulous and very warm Friday, after a week of well above normal temperatures! One more very mild day is on tap tomorrow, as we will again reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s. By later Saturday, a cold front will move across the region with a few showers, then a gradual cooldown will begin. By very late Saturday night or early on Sunday morning, we will likely see a transition from any rain to a period of wet snow which may last anywhere from three to five hours. Due to the very warm ground temperatures going into the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WAVY News 10

Blog: Warm Saturday before a little snow Sunday

From one extreme to the other… that’s how we always seem to roll here in Hampton Roads!. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the 60s, sunny skies, and just a slight breeze from time to time. Without a doubt, a fantastic day to get outside if you can!
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FOX Carolina

Mild Saturday, Sharply Colder Sunday!

A nice start to the weekend. Overall, we'll look for partly cloudy skies, but clouds will likely be a bit more numerous over the mountains where a stray shower will be possible on Saturday. An isolated shower can't be ruled out for the Upstate either, but it won't be something to bank on. Highs Saturday will hit the 60s once again for most, but mountain locations may struggle to make it out of the upper 50s.
WMUR.com

Video: Below freezing temperatures, snow for some parts of New Hampshire Sunday

Temperatures turn much colder for the second half of the weekend and there will be some light snow showers in the southern areas of the state. Sunday will be cold as highs remain below freezing, mainly in the 20s across the state. Light snow showers will move across southern NH throughout the day with a few areas picking up a dusting to an inch. Roads could be slippery where the snow falls.
CBS 46

Forecast: Warm Saturday, cold and windy Sunday

The gorgeous weather continues...for now. Tonight will be clear but not as cold, with lows dropping to the mid/low 40s. The warm weather returns Saturday, with afternoon high temperatures near 70. Saturday Forecast. Mostly Sunny and mild. Increasing clouds Saturday night. A Colder evening. Forecast High: 68°. Normal High: 58°
ABC6.com

Mild Temps Through Saturday, Big Temp Drop Comes Sunday

Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Upper 20s and low 30s. Thursday, morning clouds, afternoon sun. Mid to upper 40s. Thursday night, mostly clear. Around 30°. Friday, mostly sunny. Mid-40s. Friday night, cloudy. Upper 30s. Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds and very mild. Low to mid 50s. Saturday...
WETM

Winds decrease Saturday to Sunday with temperatures on the rise

Saturday started off with sunshine until a snow squall moved through late morning. Some saw light snow flurries throughout the day on Sunday with high winds throughout the day. These winds are between twenty and thirty miles per hour from the west and because of that, a wind advisory is...
NBC Miami

Dry Saturday Leads To Wet Sunday in South Florida

Saturday’s sunshine will give way to Sunday’s showers as the weather forecast turns wet for the second half of the weekend. With the approach of a cold front tomorrow, clouds and showers will linger for a good portion of the day. But by the late-afternoon, showers will end...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WOLF

FOX56 Forecast | Winds Strengthen Saturday, Quieter Sunday

After a very windy (see max wind gust reports below) and rainy night, things should stay calm briefly tonight into Saturday early morning. Another cold front will be passing through the region mid day though, and will increase our precipitation chances and intensify our wind speeds again. Snow showers will become possible as this front swings through and could cause lowered visibility, quick accumulations and hazardous travel conditions. Please be mindful if heading out during this time.
