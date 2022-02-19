Relief Sunday after freezing Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fabulous and very warm Friday, after a week of well above normal temperatures! One more very mild day is on tap tomorrow, as we will again reach the upper 50’s to low 60’s. By later Saturday, a cold front will move across the region with a few showers, then a gradual cooldown will begin. By very late Saturday night or early on Sunday morning, we will likely see a transition from any rain to a period of wet snow which may last anywhere from three to five hours. Due to the very warm ground temperatures going into the...

