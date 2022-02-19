ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Other voices: Extend the school year to counter learning loss

By Bloomberg Opinion
Pioneer Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter this latest wave of school interruptions due to COVID-19, reaching the end of the academic year without further disruptions must be an overriding priority. Yet even if that modest goal is met, America’s youth face learning deficits that could take years to overcome. Preventing further damage will require schools to...

Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: ‘School choice’ is back again; taking public schools’ funding is still the wrong answer

State lawmakers support Iowa’s public schools. We know this because they tell us all the time. Perhaps Republican legislators and Gov. Kim Reynolds say this out loud during every news conference, floor debate and committee hearing because so many of the policies they propose instead seem to suggest suspicion of public schools and educators.
IOWA STATE
WBIR

Maryville City Schools to offer virtual learning option for K-12 students in 2022-2023 school year

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville students will be able to choose between virtual learning or traditional classrooms in the 2022-2023 school year. The Maryville City School Board approved the plan to offer virtual learning for the upcoming school year on Monday. The new virtual learning option would function as a separate school, according to Mike Winstead, the director of Maryville City Schools.
MARYVILLE, TN
Dayton Daily News

COVID examination: Schools use tutors, extra teachers to address learning loss

Huber Heights, Dayton say smaller groups can better address learning issues. EDITOR’S NOTE: Emailed quotes initially attributed to Alex Kincaid, media relations for Dayton Public Schools, have been switched to Elizabeth Lolli, Dayton Public Schools superintendent. Some local school districts are using federal funds to pay for extra teachers...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

First graders mix fun with learning after 100 days this school year

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A first grade class at Bridgeport Elementary School took on the look of private detectives looking for clues on Tuesday. Kimberly Vitale’s students celebrated their first 100 days of school with a lot of fun and a little learning. Wearing glow-in-the-dark spy hats and using spy glasses, they searched for […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH
ciceroindependiente.com

Community Voice: Incorporate Black Voices in School Curriculum Throughout the Year

The residents of Berwyn, both young and old, strongly request that School Districts 98, 100, and 201 organize a comprehensive Black History Month program or calendar of activities at their prospective level this year. I have been a resident of Berwyn for over 10 years, a parent for 16 years, and an educator in K-9 for over 20 years. I have interacted with school districts 100 and 201 over the years on many levels. I know that our school community is committed to the betterment of our students. However, Black history is not being taught in our schools. Racism is a problem as long as Black history isn’t taught. I have discussed this matter with several residents including students of the community and concluded that this request should be made. We request that the districts’ goal be to expand student understanding and hold a strong position in affirming that Black Lives Matter. We deserve an anti-racist education free from the influence of anti-Blackness. We need our schools to normalize people of color.
BERWYN, IL
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public School data shows learning loss due to pandemic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools administrators said data shows learning loss for students in the district since the beginning of COVID-19. In-person learning: More than 100 virtual Kalamazoo Public School students shifting to in-person learning. To gauge learning, school officials are comparing KPS student performance with predictions made...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Post and Courier

BE THE CHANGE Youth learning the power of voice, small acts

The effects of COVID-19 have undoubtedly been felt by everyone in the community, leaving one of Fort Gordon’s leaders optimistic and focused on the future. Selena Doctor-Smith, Middle School and Teen Center director, said that going into 2022, one of her main goals is to get youth to see that they can make a positive difference in the world, despite it being one of the most unprecedented times in history.
KIDS
Rocky Mount Telegram

Mask mandate extended in Edgecombe schools

Health matters took center stage during Monday night’s Edgecombe County Board of Education meeting. Mental health services are increasing in the school district as the board approved contracts with two additional mental health providers. Yotaron Enrichment and Resource Center and Integrated Family Services will provide school-based mental health support at multiple school sites.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
Community Impact Houston

Clear Creek ISD to offer flexible learning for 2022-23 school year

Clear Creek ISD high school students will now have more flexible options when it comes to choosing the format of some of their classes. For the 2022-23 school year, students across the district have the option to take certain kinds of virtual classes for either their first- or seventh-period class. Every grade level has the opportunity to sign up for them, but they must have their own reliable transportation for the remainder of the school day, according to a Feb. 22 press release from the district.
EDUCATION
bizjournals

Connecting: Give others a voice, but make the decision yours

I was recently invited to speak to a group of undergraduate juniors and seniors who are studying communications. Their questions to me were in the spirit of how to build trust and interact effectively with colleagues, especially when those colleagues are older, more seasoned, and have more experience. We talked...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Pioneer Press

Mitchell Hamline plans nation’s first academic center on Black life and the law

The Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul plans to open the first academic center in the country focused on the intersection of the legal system and Black lives. The Center for the Study of Black Life and Law is expected to launch this fall under founding director T. Anansi Wilson, a legal professor who joined the faculty this summer after obtaining their law degree from Howard University School of Law in 2017 and their doctorate last year from the University of Texas at Austin.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WJLA

Md. State Board of Education to look into COVID-19 learning loss, mental health in schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — As of Tuesday, Anne Arundel, Howard and Montgomery Counties no longer require masks inside most places. But not in public schools just yet. The Maryland State Board of Education is scheduled to hold a public meeting Tuesday morning to take a close look at the COVID-19 learning loss and mental health in schools. And this will include discussing when the statewide mask mandate in schools will be lifted.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

