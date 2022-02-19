Other voices: Extend the school year to counter learning loss

The residents of Berwyn, both young and old, strongly request that School Districts 98, 100, and 201 organize a comprehensive Black History Month program or calendar of activities at their prospective level this year. I have been a resident of Berwyn for over 10 years, a parent for 16 years, and an educator in K-9 for over 20 years. I have interacted with school districts 100 and 201 over the years on many levels. I know that our school community is committed to the betterment of our students. However, Black history is not being taught in our schools. Racism is a problem as long as Black history isn’t taught. I have discussed this matter with several residents including students of the community and concluded that this request should be made. We request that the districts’ goal be to expand student understanding and hold a strong position in affirming that Black Lives Matter. We deserve an anti-racist education free from the influence of anti-Blackness. We need our schools to normalize people of color.

BERWYN, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO