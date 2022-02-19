Four recovering after falling through ice on Saratoga Lake
SARATOGA LAKE, NY (WRGB) — Saturday night, four people are recovering after falling...cbs6albany.com
SARATOGA LAKE, NY (WRGB) — Saturday night, four people are recovering after falling...cbs6albany.com
this is how we really solve many thing wrong in society..remove warning labels..if you don't know not to drink bleach or coffee is hot..your not rational enough to contribute to.society. just like if you don't know to stay off ice in warmer weather...SMH
Comments / 5