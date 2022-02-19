ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves III fined for Super Bowl antics

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
2022-02-19 23:40:30 GMT+00:00 - Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III was fined $5,555 by the NFL for running on to the field in street clothes to celebrate during Super Bowl LVI, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Hargreaves was inactive for last Sunday's contest and apparently got caught up in the excitement when Bengals safety Jessie Bates intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the first half.

The sixth-year player galloped on to the field wearing shorts and a Bengals' shirt to join teammates who were congratulating Bates. The interception kept Cincinnati behind 13-10 in a contest it eventually lost 23-20.

Hargreaves saw action in four regular-season games and one playoff contest for the Bengals. He was picked up on waivers by the team on Nov. 4, one day after being released by the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old Hargreaves had five tackles in the regular season for Cincinnati.

With the Texans, Hargreaves started five of eight games played and had 27 tackles with one interception.

Hargreaves has 290 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 69 NFL games (58 starts). He was the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Florida by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also, Pro Football Talk reported that offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was fined $4,722 for unnecessary roughness after a play in which Rams linebacker Von Miller sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Prince started all four of the Bengals' postseason games. The 24-year-old started four of the 15 games he played in during the regular season.

