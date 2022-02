LEANDER, Texas — Crews have fixed a water main break and service has been restored to all customers affected by the break, according to the City of Leander. Leander Public Works crews also disinfected all materials and flushed water lines, so there is no need to boil water, the City assured. Residents experiencing air in internal plumbing should open the faucet furthest from the water meter and let it run until the faucet stops sputtering.

LEANDER, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO