BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you love baseball and are you looking for a job? The Buffalo Bisons would love for you to consider joining their team. The Herd is looking for seasonal and part-time employees for the upcoming 2022 season. Open interviews will be held this Saturday, February 26 from 10 AM util 1 PM inside the Consumer's Pub at the Park Restaurant at Sahlen Field.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO