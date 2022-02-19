ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, NJ

Vernon over Dover - Boys basketball recap

By Justin Morris
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nolan Mullally had 17 points for Vernon as it slid past Dover, 57-49 in Vernon Township. Gabe Scotto posted 11...

