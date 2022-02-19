Vernon over Dover - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Schuh scored a career-high 28 points as he made eight 3-pointers and pulled down nine rebounds to fuel Bernards’ 71-55 victory over Roselle Park in Bernardsville. William Frank added 20 points, eight assists and four rebounds for Bernards (8-14), which jumped out to a 21-11 lead and has won four of its last five games. Connor Laverty chipped in with seven points and four rebounds.

ROSELLE PARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO