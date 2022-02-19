ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UConn star James Bouknight gets the boot from Huskies’ win over Xavier, sneaks back in with students

By Shreyas Laddha, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Former UConn star James Bouknight was ejected from his courtside seat in the second half of the Huskies’ 72-61 win over Xavier at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday.

According to multiple internet reports, Bouknight was ejected for standing on the court with his cellphone. He ended up sneaking back into the student section to watch the rest of the win.

UConn coach Dan Hurley didn’t have much to say after the game. .

“Not an ideal scenario,” he said. “I didn’t really see what happened. I don’t want to comment on that, James is my guy.

Former teammate Tyler Polley was just happy to see Bouknight.

“It was great to see Bouk man, he brought energy on the side,” he said. “I appreciate that. It is what it is when it comes to that (ejection). I don’t want to speak too much about it. I love seeing Bouknight back, I loved playing with him. He’s a great player.”

Bouknight played two seasons with the Huskies and averaged 18.7 points per game in his final year as a sophomore. He was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

