Jefferson lifts Middle Tennessee past FAU 87-79

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had 26 points as Middle Tennessee beat Florida Atlantic 87-79 on Saturday.

DeAndre Dishman had 14 points for Middle Tennessee (19-7, 10-3 Conference USA), which earned its fifth straight victory. Eli Lawrence also had 14 points. Donovan Sims had six rebounds.

Alijah Martin tied a career high with 22 points and had six rebounds for the Owls (15-12, 8-6). Giancarlo Rosado added 15 points. Michael Forrest had 12 points.

The Blue Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Owls this season. Middle Tennessee defeated Florida Atlantic 70-57 on Jan. 13.

