ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

No. 22 Wyoming withstands challenge from Air Force

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04azV4_0eJfxSQe00

Hunter Maldonado had 29 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and Graham Ike finished with 27 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 22 Wyoming to a 75-67 victory Saturday over Air Force in a Mountain West game at Laramie, Wyo.

Ike made all 11 of his field-goal attempts to lead Wyoming’s 51-percent shooting performance from the field.

The Cowboys (22-4, 11-2 Mountain West) made 68.8 percent of their shots (22 of 32) from inside the 3-point line. They scored 42 points in the paint.

Maldonado made 10 of 11 shots from the free-throw line. Wyoming was 22 of 26 with its free-throw shooting while Air Force attempted only nine free throws and made six.

Lucas Moerman had 15 points before fouling out to lead Air Force (10-15, 3-11).

AJ Walker finished with 14 points and Jake Heidbreder finished with 11.

Air Force was trying to defeat a ranked opponent for the first time since March 9, 2013, when the Falcons upset No. 12 New Mexico at home.

Wyoming led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but Air Force went on an 11-2 run to close the half and cut the lead to 30-26.

Joseph Octave, Ethan Taylor and Moerman each made 3-pointers during that stretch.

Maldonado and Ike combined for 22 points in the half on 9-of-14 shooting from the field. Ike made all four of his attempts and had six rebounds at that point.

Maldonado’s layup with 13:22 remaining gave the Cowboys a 44-36 lead.

The Falcons responded with a 10-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Moerman, to tie the game at 46 with 10:50 left.

Wyoming gained separation with a 10-2 rally that gave the Cowboys a 67-55 lead with 2:07 remaining.

Brendan Wenzel scored all four of his points in the game during that pivotal run.

Drake Jeffries also contributed late scoring four of his seven points in the last minute of the game.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie, WY
College Basketball
Laramie, WY
Basketball
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Tennessee State
Local
Wyoming Basketball
State
Wyoming State
Laramie, WY
College Sports
Local
Wyoming College Basketball
City
Laramie, WY
State
Arkansas State
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Cowboys#13 22#Falcons#Villanova#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

43K+
Followers
37K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy