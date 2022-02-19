ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, VA

Davis scores 16 to carry Delaware past William & Mary 73-69

 3 days ago

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Jyare Davis had 16 points off the bench to lead Delaware to a 73-69 win over William & Mary on Saturday.

Kevin Anderson had 16 points for Delaware (19-9, 10-5 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jameer Nelson Jr. added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Allen had 12 points.

Tyler Rice had 13 points for the Tribe (5-24, 4-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Julian Lewis added 11 points. Yuri Covington had 11 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens improved to 2-0 against the Tribe for the season. Delaware defeated William & Mary 84-74 on Jan. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

