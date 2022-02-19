ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiss carries Bryant past Fairleigh Dickinson 105-93

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss had 30 points as Bryant won its ninth straight home game, getting past Fairleigh Dickinson 105-93 on Saturday.

Kiss, who entered the weekend as the leading scorer at the Division I level, joined Chris Clemons, Trae Young and Doug McDermott as the only players in the past 10 seasons to score 25 points in eight straight games.

Charles Pride had 24 points and nine rebounds for Bryant (17-9, 13-2 Northeast Conference). Adham Eleeda added 17 points and six rebounds. Greg Calixte had 14 points.

Ibrahim Wattara had 16 points for the Knights (3-20, 3-10). Devon Dunn added 14 points. Ansley Almonor had 10 points.

Brandon Rush, whose 13 points per game entering the contest led the Knights, shot only 20 percent in the game (2 of 10).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

