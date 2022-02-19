ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Bengals CB Vernon Hargreaves III fined for Super Bowl antics

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XaIq2_0eJfxJjL00

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III was fined $5,555 by the NFL for running on to the field in street clothes to celebrate during Super Bowl LVI, NFL Network reported Saturday.

Hargreaves was inactive for last Sunday’s contest and apparently got caught up in the excitement when Bengals safety Jessie Bates intercepted a pass in the end zone late in the first half.

The sixth-year player galloped on to the field wearing shorts and a Bengals’ shirt to join teammates who were congratulating Bates. The interception kept Cincinnati behind 13-10 in a contest it eventually lost 23-20.

Hargreaves saw action in four regular-season games and one playoff contest for the Bengals. He was picked up on waivers by the team on Nov. 4, one day after being released by the Houston Texans.

The 26-year-old Hargreaves had five tackles in the regular season for Cincinnati.

With the Texans, Hargreaves started five of eight games played and had 27 tackles with one interception.

Hargreaves has 290 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles in 69 NFL games (58 starts). He was the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Florida by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also, Pro Football Talk reported that offensive tackle Isaiah Prince was fined $4,722 for unnecessary roughness after a play in which Rams linebacker Von Miller sacked Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow.

Prince started all four of the Bengals’ postseason games. The 24-year-old started four of the 15 games he played in during the regular season.

–Field Level Media

ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
247Sports

Deshaun Watson landing with Steelers after Brian Flores hire viewed as unlikely

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores was hired this week by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a defensive analyst, immediately summoning speculation on Deshaun Watson and whether the two could pair up next season in the AFC North. There was trade buzz earlier this year involving the Dolphins and Watson's interest, but legal issues negated the franchise from pursuing any sort of deal.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

