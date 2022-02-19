ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

By ERIC W. BOLIN
 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — No. 23 Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used an 11-1 run late in the second half for a 58-48 win over the No. 16 Volunteer on Saturday.

The win is Arkansas’ 11th in 12 games, while the Volunteers’ loss is just their second since Jan. 15.

“We’re not always cosmetically pleasing offensively, but, man, do we play hard,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “Nobody plays harder in the country than this team right now.”

Jaylin Williams scored 13 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Razorbacks, picking up his fourth straight double-double and his ninth in the last 13 games. JD Notae added 13 points for Arkansas (21-6, 10-4 Southeastern Conference).

Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) with 12 points.

Neither team led by more than four points until Devo Davis made a 3-pointer from the corner in the midst of the Razorbacks’ late run. Chris Lykes followed with a pair of free throws and Au’Diese Toney finished at the rim to give the Razorbacks a 51-42 lead with 5:17 left.

Tennessee would pull within six points with 58 seconds left, but Arkansas shot 7 of 7 from the free-throw line in the final minute to seal the win.

Tennessee couldn’t get its leading scorer, Santiago Vescovi, on track. He picked up his fourth foul with more than 10 minutes left in the game and when he returned with about five minutes left, Arkansas had pulled ahead comfortably. Vescovi entered averaging 13.8 points per game, but was held to 7 points on 2-of-13 shooting.

“To be able to hold Vescovi to 1 of 9 from 3 and 2 for 13,” Musselman said. “Au’Diese was struggling offensively, but I felt like I couldn’t take him out of the game, because Diese can guard point guards and guard perimeter shooters. Even though Diese went 1 of 6, but he rebounded with 10 rebounds and his defense was phenomenal.”

The Volunteers shot just 26% from the field as a team. Arkansas was little better, shooting 31% despite not making a field goal in the final 5:17.

Turnovers made the biggest difference as Tennessee committed 15, leading to 13 Arkansas points, while the Razorbacks had 10 giveaways, off which the Vols managed just two points.

The two teams are tied for third in the SEC, a game behind Kentucky and two games behind Auburn, with four regular-season games left.

“What they (Arkansas) are doing right now is not easy,” Musselman said. “We knew with seven games to go how difficult our schedule is, was, still is. Yeah, we lost to Alabama by one, but could have won that game, too. I’m overly pleased with how we’re playing.”

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: Has beaten three ranked teams, including then-No. 1 Auburn last week, during its run, all but cementing an NCAA Tournament berth in March.

Tennessee: Will likely remain in the good graces of the tournament selection committee because of its long winning streak before Saturday.

Arkansas: At Florida on Tuesday. The Razorbacks have only one win in Gainesville, Florida, in 1995.

Tennessee: At Missouri on Tuesday for the teams’ first matchup of the season. ___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

Chandler paces No. 17 Tennessee in 80-61 rout of Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler scored 23 points to lead No. 17 Tennessee to an 80-61 victory over Missouri on Tuesday night. Chandler, a freshman guard averaging 13.2 points, eclipsed that average with 14 points in the first half for the Volunteers (20-7, 11-4 Southeastern Conference). The 6-foot, 172-pound Chandler was far too quick for the Tigers’ big, bulky backcourt players. He made 9 of 12 shots and added eight rebounds and six assists without a turnover.
The Associated Press

Northwestern ends 3-game skid, beats Nebraska 77-65

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Pete Nance scored 20 points and Northwestern pulled away in the second half to beat Nebraska 77-65 on Tuesday night. Northwestern (13-13, 6-11 Big Ten) ended a three-game losing skid while Nebraska (7-20, 1-15) has lost three straight since upsetting Minnesota on Feb. 9 in its only conference win.
The Associated Press

Minnesota’s Loewe on lookout for 3-point shots, 3-pound bass

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Loewe has found his stride in his first and only season with Minnesota, after the initiation into Big Ten play brought his share of struggles. The 3-pointer has become Loewe’s friend again, as evidenced by his 6-for-10 performance from long range for the Gophers in their most recent game.
Person
Eric Musselman
The Associated Press

Vander Plas lifts Ohio over Central Michigan 76-50

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the sixth triple-double in program history, and Ohio beat Central Michigan 76-50 on Tuesday night. Tommy Schmock scored a career-high 23 points for Ohio (23-5, 14-3 Mid-American Conference). Jason Carter added 12 points...
The Associated Press

College of Charleston tops Northeastern 83-72

BOSTON (AP) — Dimitrius Underwood registered 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as College of Charleston got past Northeastern 83-72 on Tuesday night. Osinachi Smart had 10 points for College of Charleston (15-12, 7-8 Colonial Athletic Association). Ben Burnham added 10 points. Nikola Djogo scored a career-high 27...
The Associated Press

Mballa scores 23 to lift Buffalo over Miami (Ohio) 86-84

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Josh Mballa had 23 points and 17 rebounds as Buffalo won its seventh straight game, narrowly beating Miami (Ohio) 86-84 on Tuesday night. Jeenathan Williams drove the left side of the lane and made a go-ahead floater with just under three seconds left. Williams had...
The Associated Press

Cole’s drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UConn’s first win over Villanova during the Dan Hurley era came with the head coach watching the game on television in the back of the arena. R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge from Collin Gillespie at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 Connecticut to a 71-69 victory over the eighth-ranked Wildcats on Tuesday night.
The Associated Press

Freeman leads Akron past Bowling Green 82-68

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Mikal Dawson and Ali Ali each scored 17 points to carry Akron to an 82-68 win over Bowling Green on Tuesday night. Enrique Freeman tallied 11 points and 11 rebounds for Akron (18-9, 11-6 Mid-American Conference). Xavier Castaneda had 13 points. Samari Curtis had 21...
The Associated Press

Moore, McGusty score 19 apiece, Miami beats Pitt 85-64

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami beat Pittsburgh 85-64 on Tuesday night. Moore was 7-of-10 shooting and had five assists. Sam Waardenburg and Jordan Miller scored 12 points apiece for Miami (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Hurricanes are tied with...
The Associated Press

Bean scores 21 to lead Utah St. past New Mexico 81-56

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Utah State romped past New Mexico 81-56 on Tuesday night. Brandon Horvath had 19 points for Utah State (16-13, 7-9 Mountain West Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Sean Bairstow added 12 points. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

