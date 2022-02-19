ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couisnard’s 33 points propel South Carolina past LSU 77-75

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored a career-high 33 points on 12-for-18 shooting and South Carolina rallied to beat LSU 77-75 on Saturday for its third straight win.

Keyshawn Bryant made two foul shots with 1:51 left to give South Carolina a 74-73 lead. Erik Stevenson’s layup 13 seconds later — off an LSU turnover — padded the lead before Eric Gaines sank two foul shots to get LSU back within a point with 34 seconds to go.

Carter missed two free throws at 19 seconds, but Darius Days missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining after an LSU timeout. Bryant grabbed the rebound, was fouled, and made 1 of 2 from the line for South Carolina with 1.5 seconds left. LSU never got off a shot as time expired.

Trailing 58-47 with 13:16 remaining, South Carolina went on a 21-9 run in a little more than five minutes to capture a 68-67 lead for its first since Bryant’s opening jump shot.

Stevenson scored 15 and Carter had 10 off the bench for the Gamecocks. Despite missing 19 of 27 3-pointers, South Carolina (16-10, 7-7 SEC) was 18 of 24 inside the arc and finished 26 for 51 (51%) overall.

Reserve Tari Eason scored 21 points with 10 rebounds and Days scored 18 for LSU. The Tigers missed 9 of 22 free-throw attempts.

LSU (19-8, 7-7), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end, travels to play fourth-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday. The Gamecocks host Mississippi State on Wednesday.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

