Lafayette, LA

VP Kamala Harris to visit Louisiana next week

By Abigail Jones
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a visit...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 127

Glen Desoto
3d ago

I would say that I'm thrilled to have the VP visiting our lovely state... but I'd be lying...much like every word out of her mouth. And no, I'm not a MAGA hat wearing person who hates ppl just because they vote Democrat. I'm an American who's able to think for himself and see what's NOT being done FOR our country...

Reply(5)
32
Cayman
3d ago

She is the worst VP we ever had. I guess that goes along with Biden being the worst president we ever had. I mean Biden should know better since he’s been in government for 100 years. She has an excuse. She has been a attorney and prosecutor in California. She has no idea what she’s supposed to be doing. She has no experience.

Reply
14
Melanie Bufkin
2d ago

Not needed here, go where major world changing events are unfolding!! The places a legitimate, informed and interested Vice President would be. And there is absolutely nothing funny or humorous about any of it, so leave the uncontrollable laughter at the office......the sarcastic head bobbing as well!!!!

Reply(1)
5
 

CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. Both leaders signaled that an even bigger...
ECONOMY
CBS News

U.S. cancels diplomatic meeting with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fox News

US military firepower rushing to Ukraine as besieged nation faces Russian invasion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said President Biden promised his country more weapons from the U.S. for its bid to fight off a Russian invasion. Asked by Fox News' Bret Baier if his meetings with Biden Tuesday resulted in a promise of more U.S. weapons shipments to Ukraine, Kuleba said, "Yes," before noting that such guarantees should be moved on quickly given the uncertainties around Russia's intentions.
MILITARY
The Hill

Germany's Nord Stream move adds to Europe's fuel price crunch

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

