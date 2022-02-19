ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Investigation continues for man found dead at Steel Dynamics

By Shelby Reilly
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A death investigation continues in Vigo County after a man was found dead at Steel Dynamics Inc. on Friday morning.

According to a statement from Sheriff John Plasse, at approximately 10:45 a.m, Vigo County deputies responded to 455 West Industrial Drive for a cardiac arrest/possible deceased person. Once they arrived, deputies found a male caught in a roll-up door.

An investigation showed that the male was working on the door, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A name has not been released and an autopsy has been scheduled.

