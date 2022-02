Police are searching for three suspects they believe were behind a home invasion and shooting in Sheepshead Bay.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. inside 1501 Voorhie Ave.

Police say a man was shot in the leg in what appeared to be a home invasion on the building’s 11th floor.

The suspects, two men and a woman, were wearing all black clothing at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.