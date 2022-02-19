ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd told to fork out at least £40m for Monaco star Badiashile in transfer bidding war with West Ham and Newcastle

By Dan King
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYKTS_0eJfwEvP00

MANCHESTER UNITED will have to offer Monaco at least £40m to regain pole position in the race to sign Benoit Badiashile.

United had a £22m bid for the France Under-21 defender rejected in the summer of 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ESHNO_0eJfwEvP00
NINTCHDBPICT000704575454 Credit: Getty

The Old Trafford club remain interested in Badiashile but now face stiffer competition and Monaco can be confident of generating a bidding war for their latest young star.

West Ham approached the Ligue 1 club about the 6ft 4ins centre back in January.

Then Newcastle failed to persuade Monaco to sell with an offer of £33m for the 20 year old.

United want to boost their defensive options as part of a summer revamp of the squad.

Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones all have uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick, set to take up a consultancy role at the end of the season, shares United’s long-term admiration for Badiashile.

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

The left-sided centre back has played only 45 minutes of football since early November because of a hamstring problem.

But Monaco believe his stock will be high by the time summer comes around.

And that means United and other suitors will have to dig deep if they want to sign him.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Bailly
Person
Ralf Rangnick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monaco#Manchester United#Old Trafford#Ts Cs
The US Sun

The 12 foods to eat before bed to have a great night’s sleep

TROUBLE sleeping? You may need to turn to your kitchen cupboards. Nutrition experts claim the correct foods can work wonders for a regular night-time routine. Scientists in India have discovered that black cumin seeds — found in many curries — can reduce stress, help you fall asleep faster and kip for longer.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

Who is Bob Beckel’s brother Graham Beckel?

BOB Beckel was well-known for his opinion on politics. However, his brother has also established himself in the movie industry. Born on December 22, 1949, in New York, New York, Graham Beckel is an actor and producer by profession. Graham is well-known for L.A. Confidential (1997), Leaving Las Vegas (1995),...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Real Madrid ‘submit final Erling Haaland transfer bid’ with Man Utd, City and Chelsea all in hunt for Dortmund striker

REAL MADRID have submitted a 'final offer' for Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland, reports say. The Spanish giants are leading the chase for Haaland, 21, despite Premier League clubs also fighting for the Norwegian international's signature. And Spanish outlet Sport say the striker's representatives have been in talks with Madrid...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy