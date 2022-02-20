Man out on bond for murder charged with murder again, records say

A man out on bond for murder, has been charged with murder a second time, court records show.

Treveon Tatum, 20, was charged with murder in 2019 and made his $50,000 bond. He was accused of shooting and killing Ondreus Patterson, 18, outside of a home on Cypress Bay Drive.

Now, he has been arrested and charged for the alleged murder of 20-year-old John Kelly, according to court documents.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 8 in the 800 block of Dunson Glen.

Two others were injured that day after a barrage of bullets were fired into a crowd in what deputies described to be a party or gathering at an apartment parking lot.

Crystal Johnson, the mother of Patterson, has been trying to get her son's accused murderer off the streets for years.

"If they would have done right by Dreu (Ondreus) the first time, someone else's loved one wouldn't be gone and have to go through what I have to go through," Johnson said.

After Tatum posted bond in 2019, he was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for an incident in April of 2020.

Judge Josh Hill set bond at $150,000 and Tatum stayed behind bars until he was able to post bond a year later.

Prosecutors tried to revoke his bond on the murder charge, but after Tatum made bond a second time, he stayed out of a jail.

Records show he violated his bond several other times for issues with curfew and his GPS monitoring system.

Johnson said she isn't surprised her son's accused murderer has been charged with murder a second time. Johnson said she believes the judge has been far too lenient.

"You have had two charges, multiple violations. You don't come to court, you have an ankle monitor on and that doesn't work," Johnson said. "You can do whatever you want and there's no consequences."

Tatum is now behind bars, and this time, his bond has been denied. His next court date is scheduled for next week.