New lanes open to traffic on HWY 49 in Rankin Co.

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) crews will open newly completed lanes of Highway 49 to traffic at 8:00 p.m. in Rankin County on Saturday, February 19.

Traffic will be moved to new inside lanes on northbound Highway 49. The change will be made from Old Highway 49 to MS 469 in Florence.

MDOT leaders said the change should not affect the flow of traffic.

