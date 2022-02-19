Thousands celebrate Mardi Gras in Historic St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Mardi Gras celebrations were in full swing on Saturday.

Historic St. Andrews was packed full of thousands of people celebrating the 25th Annual Mardi Gras Festival.

Some even made a special trip to Panama City from Tennessee just for the Mardi Gras event.



“We are just down here for the Mardi Gras party. We are having a blast out here, drinking cold beer and having fun,” a festival participant said.

The two-day festival is filled with food, music, floats, and fun. Event participants were trying on mardi gras masks and trying out the food trucks.

Kids were looking forward to one thing the most.

“Seeing all the beads fly everywhere. How many beads do you wanna catch? About a thousand,” Mckinley E. said.

Beads weren’t the only thing people enjoyed at the festival.

Participants said Mardi Gras is a tradition for them and one of their favorite parts is dressing up in their Mardi Gras outfits.

Over 50,000 people attend the event every year.

The festivities will continue in St. Andrews until Sunday.

The festival will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pet parade will begin at 2:30 p.m.

