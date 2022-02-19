ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latimer County Sheriff’s Office busts illegal marijuana grow with over 600 marijuana plants

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
TULSA, Okla. — The Latimer County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant south of Wilburton, Okla. busting an illegal marijuana grow operation.

The sheriff’s department said they found over 600 marijuana plants and over 350 pounds of processed marijuana.

MORE:>>> Oklahoma lawmaker files legislation to modify medical marijuana laws.

They also said no arrests have been made at this time and they are asking anyone who has information on the grow to contact the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office at (918)465-4013 or the Latimer Dispatch at (918)465-2161.

