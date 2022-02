If you're an Android user, you might have felt a twinge of jealousy when Apple released its App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature in iOS 14.5. ATT allows iPhone users to immediately opt out of being tracked by third-party apps and websites for the purposes of receiving personalized online ads. The vast majority of iPhone users continue to opt-out of tracking and Meta (formerly Facebook) says that this will cost the company $10 billion in advertising revenue this year.

