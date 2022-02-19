ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocket launches may become more frequent at NASA Wallops Island in the future

Seattle Times

The rocket that will crash into the moon is probably from China, not SpaceX, NASA says

A piece of space junk on a collision course with the moon initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket is now believed to be a booster tied to China’s lunar program. The rocket part probably launched into space seven years ago, NASA said Wednesday, explaining that the agency identified the booster after analyzing the object’s orbits between 2016 and 2017.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Astra rocket mission launches, fails to deploy NASA satellites

Astra is a new commercial rocket company with quite a pedigree of former NASA and SpaceX pros behind it. On Thursday, Astra attempted its first operational satellite launch, but it didn't quite go as planned. The payload wasn't successfully deployed into orbit. The Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (Elana 41) mission...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Astra stock plunges after rocket failure during NASA launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Start-up rocket company Astra had its first launch from the Cape on Thursday, but the mission failed at stage separation. The liftoff of Rocket 3.3 was delayed twice, and from the ground, it looked picture-perfect. But not long into the flight at stage separation an...
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
The Verge

NASA picks Lockheed Martin to build rocket that can launch samples of dirt off of Mars

NASA has picked space and defense contractor Lockheed Martin to build a small rocket capable of lifting off from the surface of Mars carrying samples of the Red Planet’s rocks and other materials. The decision is a big step in a long journey to eventually bring pristine pieces of Mars back to Earth so that scientists can study them in greater detail. If successful, Lockheed Martin’s rocket could become the first to launch from another planet.
Digital Trends

See how NASA seals a large satellite inside a rocket fairing

New images from NASA show the rarely seen sight of a satellite being sealed inside the rocket fairing ahead of next month’s launch. The fairing is a vital part of the rocket design, making the launch vehicle more aerodynamic while protecting the payload from the extreme forces experienced during the rapid ascent to space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

NASA rocket team to chase pulsating aurora

A new NASA sounding rocket mission will soon take to the Alaskan skies. The LAMP mission, short for Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations, will fly above an often-overlooked kind of northern lights to test a theory on what causes them. The launch window at Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska, opens on Feb. 24, 2022.
FAIRBANKS, AK
Government Technology

University of Iowa Team Studying Auroras With NASA Rocket

(TNS) — Holed up in a cabin in the small northern Alaskan village of Venetie — which, according to the 2020 census, had a population of just 125 — University of Iowa doctoral candidate Riley Troyer is on a NASA-funded mission to sky gaze. His duties, actually,...
VENETIE, AK

