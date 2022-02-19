Rocket launches may become more frequent at NASA Wallops Island in the future

A piece of space junk on a collision course with the moon initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket is now believed to be a booster tied to China’s lunar program. The rocket part probably launched into space seven years ago, NASA said Wednesday, explaining that the agency identified the booster after analyzing the object’s orbits between 2016 and 2017.
Astra is a new commercial rocket company with quite a pedigree of former NASA and SpaceX pros behind it. On Thursday, Astra attempted its first operational satellite launch, but it didn't quite go as planned. The payload wasn't successfully deployed into orbit. The Educational Launch of Nanosatellites (Elana 41) mission...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Start-up rocket company Astra had its first launch from the Cape on Thursday, but the mission failed at stage separation. The liftoff of Rocket 3.3 was delayed twice, and from the ground, it looked picture-perfect. But not long into the flight at stage separation an...
UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate rocket launch that happened on August 10, 2021. NASA's latest shipment of research and supplies is officially headed to the International Space Station (ISS), according to a statement. Today's launch by Aerospace company Northrop...
NASA has picked space and defense contractor Lockheed Martin to build a small rocket capable of lifting off from the surface of Mars carrying samples of the Red Planet’s rocks and other materials. The decision is a big step in a long journey to eventually bring pristine pieces of Mars back to Earth so that scientists can study them in greater detail. If successful, Lockheed Martin’s rocket could become the first to launch from another planet.
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – If you were near the Wallops Flight Facility on Saturday, you may have felt it, or heard it. We’re talking about an Antares rocket lifting off around 12:40 in the afternoon, carrying a Cygnus spacecraft packed with research supplies heading to astronauts on the International Space Station.
New images from NASA show the rarely seen sight of a satellite being sealed inside the rocket fairing ahead of next month’s launch. The fairing is a vital part of the rocket design, making the launch vehicle more aerodynamic while protecting the payload from the extreme forces experienced during the rapid ascent to space.
Lockheed Martin Awarded , NASA Contract for Rocket , To Launch From Mars. Engadget reports that NASA hopes its Mars Sample Return Program will help the agency retrieve rock, sediment and atmospheric samples from Mars.
WALLOPS ISLAND, VA- Wallops Island continues to be a major part of the NASA Antares mission to resupply the International Space Station, and as the end date for that mission of 2030 gets closer, NASA, Wallops, and Northrop Grumman see a bright future for the NASA Base. “This 2030 date...
All of NASA’s core stage rocket engines that will be used for the Artemis 1 mission have successfully completed testing. The engines were tested earlier this month by NASA and the engine-maker. They had to be retested due to a faulty control mechanism being replaced. The Space Launch System...
A new NASA sounding rocket mission will soon take to the Alaskan skies. The LAMP mission, short for Loss through Auroral Microburst Pulsations, will fly above an often-overlooked kind of northern lights to test a theory on what causes them. The launch window at Poker Flat Research Range in Fairbanks, Alaska, opens on Feb. 24, 2022.
(TNS) — Holed up in a cabin in the small northern Alaskan village of Venetie — which, according to the 2020 census, had a population of just 125 — University of Iowa doctoral candidate Riley Troyer is on a NASA-funded mission to sky gaze. His duties, actually,...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Depending on weather conditions, NASA’s winter launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket may be visible along much of the East Coast, including New York City -- so if you’re out and about on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 12:39 p.m., look skyward. The rocket,...
People in parts of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and other eastern U.S. states might be able to catch a glimpse of a rocket that is scheduled to be launched this weekend from the NASA Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia. The launch, in which a Northrop Grumman Corporation Antares...
