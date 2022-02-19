ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 23 Arkansas held Tennessee to two field goals in the final eight minutes and used an 11-1 run late in the second half for a 58-48 win over the No. 16 Volunteer on Saturday. The win is Arkansas' 11th in 12 games, while the...

www.startribune.com

