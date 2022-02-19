No. 23 Arkansas uses late run to beat No. 16 Tennessee 58-48

8 p.m. vs. Wisconsin • Williams Arena • Big Ten Network, 100.3 FM. Preview: The Gophers (13-12, 4-12 Big Ten) play their last two home games this week, starting with Wednesday's matchup with rival Wisconsin. In his first season as coach, Ben Johnson has an 8-5 record at Williams Arena, including 3-5 at home in Big Ten play. Minnesota's last two games at the Barn were wins against Penn State (76-70) and Northwestern (77-60). The No. 13 Badgers (21-5, 12-4) defeated Michigan 77-63 on Sunday before a postgame fight resulted in suspensions. Wisconsin has beaten the Gophers in 12 of their past 14 meetings, including a third straight time in a 66-60 game Jan. 30 in Madison.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO