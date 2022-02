ALTON - Holding Quincy below its season scoring average was one of the goals for the Edwardsville Tigers going into Tuesday's Class 4A Regional opener, and the Tigers did just that. But a sluggish start proved too much for EHS to overcome. Third-seeded Quincy (25-5) raced to a 12-point lead after one quarter on the way to a 49-37 victory over the sixth-seeded Tigers in the first round of the Alton Regional.

EDWARDSVILLE, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO