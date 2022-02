Click here to read the full article. Streaming industry leaders Mark Niemiec, senior vice president of sales at Salesforce, and Michael Bishara, group senior vice president and general manager of direct-to-consumer at Discovery, Inc., will join Variety TV writer Mónica Zorrilla for a conversation in the Variety Streaming Room on March 2. Discovery+ is one of the newest entries in the ultra-competitive streaming marketplace. During their conversation, Bishara will touch upon the streamer’s strategy to gain the attention of new audiences. Niemiec will explain how Salesforce’s technology integration into Discovery+ has been a game changer for its advertising and subscriber acquisition...

