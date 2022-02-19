Diving into Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

With the 2022 NFL Combine approaching, we are nearing the first time — and only — time of the draft cycle where the bulk of the prospects will be taking the field together, albeit for limited workouts and testing. That means we will finally get to see players who participated in different All-Star games, as well as the underclassmen, sharing the same stage.

That gives us a chance to dive into prospects a bit more, and that leads us to Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson participated in the Shrine Bowl this All-Star cycle, coming off a senior year that saw him complete 69.5% of his passes for 2,113 yards and 12 touchdowns, against just four interceptions. Thompson and the Wildcats earned an invitation to the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which Kansas State won over LSU by a final score of 42-20.

Looking at Thompson on film, there are some positives that stand out to his game. In this video breakdown, looking at plays from three different games, you will see his pocket movement, his timing in the passing game, and more:

As discussed, teams that rely on the horizontal passing game or West Coast passing concepts might love what they see in Thompson.