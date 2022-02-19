ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Diving into Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson

By Mark Schofield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNpR5_0eJfqUsD00

With the 2022 NFL Combine approaching, we are nearing the first time — and only — time of the draft cycle where the bulk of the prospects will be taking the field together, albeit for limited workouts and testing. That means we will finally get to see players who participated in different All-Star games, as well as the underclassmen, sharing the same stage.

That gives us a chance to dive into prospects a bit more, and that leads us to Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson. Thompson participated in the Shrine Bowl this All-Star cycle, coming off a senior year that saw him complete 69.5% of his passes for 2,113 yards and 12 touchdowns, against just four interceptions. Thompson and the Wildcats earned an invitation to the TaxAct Texas Bowl, which Kansas State won over LSU by a final score of 42-20.

Looking at Thompson on film, there are some positives that stand out to his game. In this video breakdown, looking at plays from three different games, you will see his pocket movement, his timing in the passing game, and more:

As discussed, teams that rely on the horizontal passing game or West Coast passing concepts might love what they see in Thompson.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
NFLDraftBible

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Potential Surprises In First Round

As we head into the official beginning of the offseason, now is the time we start looking at some of the college football prospects that will be sneaking into the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback class will be interesting to watch where they could go, with a several teams needing to find their next quarterback. Wide receivers will be interesting all so, as there are numerous first-round talents in the class. Defense and offensive line should dominate the main portion of the first round in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Diving#Texas Bowl#Nfl Combine#American Football#College Football#Wildcats#Lsu
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Donald says Joe Burrow's comments woke him up during Super Bowl LVI

Let Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald tell it, comments from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were what lit a fire under him during Super Bowl LVI. In a sitdown with Peter King of NBC Sports, Donald said the sideline scuffle roughly one minute into the second half featured some on-field chatter. The fact Burrow told Donald a shove that sent him out of bounds was a clean play apparently had a big impact on the defensive tackle:
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
ESPN

Quarterbacks in NFL free agency: Could Mitchell Trubisky, Marcus Mariota be legit starting QB options in 2022?

Selling dreams of big-name quarterback trades is easy in February, but those naps will be disrupted quickly if Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson stay home for another season. Though general managers are more equipped than ever to deal roster capital, the quarterback position can only take so much upheaval. The supply rarely meets the demand -- especially this offseason, with a lackluster QB draft class -- and some teams eventually realize what they have, or what is more readily available, isn't so bad.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Cowboys can make this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason over the salary cap, but these three surprise cuts could create some much-needed room. It has been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys have won a Super Bowl. Despite frequently being among the Super Bowl favorites in the past 15 years, Dallas hasn’t even advanced to an NFC Championship Game since 1996, a drought that feels historically long for one of the NFL’s most accomplished franchises.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Browns QB selected 7th overall in USFL draft

The Cleveland Browns went through a lot at the quarterback position in 2021. Baker Mayfield went toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, got hurt in Week 2 and things went downhill from there. Case Keenum stepped in for two games while Nick Mullens started a game when both Mayfield and Keenum were out with COVID-19.
NFL
The Spun

49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback

With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Shares X-Ray Photo: NFL World Reacts

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown continues to take shots at his old franchise. Brown shared a photo of an apparent X-ray on Monday afternoon. The ex-Bucccaneers wide receiver claims the team forced him to play hurt. The ex-NFL wide receiver also took some shots at Tom Brady,...
NFL
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
KSNT News

Kansas coach named ESPN Coach of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT)- Monday afternoon came with good news and bad news for KU women’s basketball. The bad news was that the Jayhawks are still not being ranked in the AP Top 25, despite two wins last week. The wins pushed their hot streak to seven straight games and improved their overall record to 19-5. The […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Spun

Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy