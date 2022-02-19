6-foot-9 Rockford East swimmer adds IHSA sectional records to an already impressive list

BYRON — Camden Taylor brought his record-setting swimming prowess to sectionals Saturday.

The 6-foot-9 East junior, who has set records in six of the eight individual events at the NIC-10 meet the last two years and plans to get the final two as a senior, set his first two sectional records, winning the 100- and 200-yard freestyle titles at Byron.

Taylor, who has sprouted 8 inches in two years, didn’t get a chance at sectionals as a sophomore because the season ended with the conference meet for COVID reasons.

Now, he can call himself the greatest swimmer in NIC-10 history.

“That’s hard to debate,” said former Jefferson swimmer Scott Kitzman, who held the record in the 100 free for more than 30 years before Taylor swam a time of 45.46 seconds Saturday. “A kid that size. He’s got all the attributes of what it takes. You look at the Olympians; they are all super tall and super long and super streamlined and that’s Camden Taylor.”

Harlem’s Jeremy Mueller (46.25), DeKalb’s Jacob Gramer (46.61) and Hononegah’s Jack Kitzman (47.41) — Scott’s son — also met the state qualifying standard in the 100, making it the fastest race of the day.

“That’s really cool,” Taylor said. “Most of them are my friends. I am very excited for them.”

Mueller said “it’s hard” to race against Taylor, “but it’s good to have someone who pushes you hard. It would be a lot less exciting if every race the person in first won by a whole 2 seconds.”

Taylor went so fast in the 200 free that Byron Co-op’s Carson Faley (1:43.06) broke the previous sectional record and still finished more than three seconds behind Taylor (1:39.81).

“It’s surreal to think of that,” Taylor said. “That just means we are going fast.”

Now that he has six NIC-10 records, Taylor wants all eight, but he said that wasn’t the reason he swam four different events last year.

“Those were just the events I focused on last year,” he said. “But this year I am focusing on the 100 and 200 free. I just wanted to do free instead of IM. It’s easier. You don’t have to practice all four strokes.”

Faley, a senior at Dixon, also set a record in the 500 free, winning by 25 seconds in 4:37.06, almost two seconds faster than the old mark by Boylan’s Tyler Pidde.

“That was my goal, to get the section record,” Faley said. “I’ve been working toward it all season. Another one of my goals was to get it in the 200. When I saw Camden’s name, I knew it was going to be hard. I did get it, but his name will go there.”

East’s Hunter Hinrichs also reached state, taking third with a qualifying time of 21.63 in the 50 free.

“It feels really good,” Hinrichs said. “I missed by .03 seconds last time. I was a little bummed. I tried to work my hardest to get faster, and I did.”

Byron Co-op's Levi Schamper, a Stillman Valley junior, won the 100 butterfly in 52.98 to reach state for the first time.

“It’s everything I have ever worked for,” he said. “For the last nine years, I have been working for this. I am really glad it paid off.”

Schamper brought proof of his hard work to the medal stand, holding a white papier mache ball the size of a volleyball.

“Every day our coach writes out our workouts on a piece of paper and we stick it on this ball after practice,” Schamper said. “It’s a tradition we have. Anyone who gets to the podium gets to carry this. These are all of my workouts for the past two years.”

Byron's Nathan Bell won the 100 breaststroke.

Harlem’s Mueller easily won the 200 individual medley and finished about a second off the old sectional record in both of his events.

“That’s what I was going for, but things didn’t line up right. I have had a cold for the last few weeks,” Mueller said.

DeKalb won the team title. Hononegah, which had won five of the previous nine titles, led until it lost 26 points when it was disqualified in the 200 free relay for a false start on one of the leg.

Hononegah’s highlights were Owen West winning the 100 backstroke in 55:03 and starting off the meet by winning the 200 medley relay by .017. Hono trailed by as much as five yards early in the race and never led until Davis Cass out-touched Byron at the wall.

“We were pretty far behind. The adrenaline just took over,” Cass said. “I couldn’t even think straight about what I was doing. I just let my training take over. It was a fight to win, but we got it in the end.

“It just beat him at the touch. It was exhilarating.”

Even more exhilarating was the final event. Hononegah swam a sectional record 3:14.30 to beat DeKalb by .03 in the 400 free relay. That left them four points short of the team title because of the DQ at 228 points to DeKalb's 232, but it left Hononegah feeling on a high note.

"It was awesome, man," said Jack Kitzman, who swam the anchor leg. "We knew we had a chance. We just kept grinding. And it wasn't just me. Everyone on the team went lower in every event."

