Portion of Baseline Road re-opens to traffic a day after closure from sinkhole

By Austin L. Miller, Ocala Star-Banner
 8 days ago

A portion of Baseline Road that was closed to traffic because of a sinkhole is now opened to motorists.

Florida Department of Transportation officials said late Saturday afternoon that repairs on the southbound two-lane roadway were made, and they will continue to monitor the road.

FDOT officials added that they will make adjustments as needed and an investigation into what caused the road to open up is still ongoing.

Although repairs have been made to the hole estimated at 10-feet wide, a permanent fix is being developed, FDOT officials said. They urge drivers to be on the lookout and be alert while traveling on the road.

On Friday, the roadway, from Baseline Road (State Road 35), closed from Maricamp Road to Dogwood Road after law enforcement officials had been notified about the sinkhole.

Contact Austin L. Miller at 867-4118, austin.miller@starbanner.com or @almillerosb.

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Portion of Baseline Road re-opens to traffic a day after closure from sinkhole

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Fdot#Almillerosb
