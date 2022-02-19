ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vernal, UT

Man drowns while ice fishing, dog jumps in icy water

By Danielle MacKimm
 3 days ago

VERNAL, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Though winter is coming to a close within the next few weeks, the ice still proves to be a silent killer.

Officials at the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Steinaker Reservoir at 9:14 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 19 on reports of a man who fell through the ice while fishing.

Witnesses recall hearing the man yell and seeing his dog jump into the water after him. However, when they got over to the area when the incident occurred they were unable to detect anybody.

Uintah County Search and Rescue teams were able to salvage the dog after arriving on scene while searching for signs of human life in the reservoir.

Tragically, authorities located a deceased body at 10:50 a.m. five to six feet from where the victim allegedly fell, roughly ten feet underwater.

The man was identified as 52-year-old Travis Hanchett of Vernal, Utah.

The circumstances are considered a freak accident, and law enforcement urges everyone to use extreme caution on frozen lakes and waterways, as ice levels in some areas are beginning to thin as temperatures start to warm.

