Coulee Region Rex & Queen are crowned at Mardi Gras celebration

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Mardi Gras Rex and Queen are now officially coronated and ready to take on their roles in 2022.

A costume ball and ceremony were held Saturday evening at the Radisson Ballroom for Greg and Amy Sutton.

The Suttons are the 30th local Rex and Queen.

They’re leading fundraising efforts for Aquinas Schools.

This isn’t the only fun they’ll have as a royal couple in 2022.

“We get to be in a lot of the parades in the area, like Applefest, Oktoberfest … St. Patricks Day Parade,” said Greg Sutton. “That’ll be one of our duties, throwing out beads to the parade-goers and helping everyone have more fun.”

If you want to join in on more Mardi Gras fun, the Fat Tuesday Celebration happens March 1st at Legends in Downtown La Crosse.

Tickets are available on the Coulee Region Mardi Gras website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.