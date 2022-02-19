ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers’ Davis brothers to endorse Jockey underwear

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin basketball players Johnny and Jordan Davis are set to endorse Jockey International Inc. underwear.

The Kenosha News reported Saturday that the twin brothers will highlight the company’s Made in America Collection.

Other members of the Davis family also will be involved in the campaign.

The brothers’ father, Mark Davis, played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 1988-89 NBA season.

The campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday with social media posts and radio spots during games on the Badgers Radio Network.

Jockey International is based in Kenosha.

According to ESPN, Johnny Davis is averaging 20.7 points per game for Wisconsin.

Victoria Advocate

Badgers vs. Ohio State

Rankings deliver bad news for Wisconsin women's hockey team. The Badgers women's hockey team fell to fifth in the PairWise Rankings after being swept by Ohio State. Only the top four teams host NCAA Tournament games.
HOCKEY
La Crosse, WI
News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

