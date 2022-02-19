ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazmat team called to Cleveland Cliffs in Weirton

By Taylor Long, Colin Roose
UPDATE: Sunday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m.

Company: No toxins or pollutants released into air or river in Weirton plant incident

Weirton, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – Officials say a hazmat team was on scene at Cleveland Cliffs Saturday night after chemicals were mixed and created a chlorine gas by the river.

The situation is under control, but toxins could be released into the air.

Cleveland Cliffs purchased ArcelorMittal’s facility in Weirton last September.

7News will keep you updated as the situation develops.

