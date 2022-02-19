Hazmat team called to Cleveland Cliffs in Weirton

UPDATE: Sunday, Feb. 20, 3 p.m.

Weirton, W.Va. ( WTRF ) – Officials say a hazmat team was on scene at Cleveland Cliffs Saturday night after chemicals were mixed and created a chlorine gas by the river.

The situation is under control, but toxins could be released into the air.

Cleveland Cliffs purchased ArcelorMittal’s facility in Weirton last September.

