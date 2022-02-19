ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell, CA

Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles on 710 Freeway in Bell: CHP

By Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman
 3 days ago

A motorcyclist who was part of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound 710 Freeway in Bell on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, collided with two other vehicles north of Florence Avenue at about 2:11 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

The drivers of the other two vehicles stayed on scene, Figueroa added.

While a SigAlert has closed all southbound lanes, the shoulder is open to traffic, according to Figueroa and a tweet from the CHP .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

KTLA

