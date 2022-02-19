Motorcyclist dead after collision with 2 vehicles on 710 Freeway in Bell: CHP

A motorcyclist who was part of a three-vehicle crash on the southbound 710 Freeway in Bell on Saturday afternoon has died, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist, who was not identified, collided with two other vehicles north of Florence Avenue at about 2:11 p.m., according to Officer Figueroa of the CHP.

The drivers of the other two vehicles stayed on scene, Figueroa added.

While a SigAlert has closed all southbound lanes, the shoulder is open to traffic, according to Figueroa and a tweet from the CHP .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.