Fractal trims its popular Torrent design down a bit with the Torrent Compact. The big 180 mm fans impress, but there isn't a lot of extra room for storage or stray cables. There are plenty of airflow-focused cases with front panels composed entirely of mesh that could double as a bee-keeping mask. That isn’t a bad thing, in fact, Phantek’s P360A is a prime example and also one of the best PC cases you can buy on a budget. But it’s nice to see some creativity once in a while, which we get with the Fractal Torrent Compact.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO