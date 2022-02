DAVENPORT, Iowa — Union members working at Eaton, formerly Cobham Mission Systems, have voted to strike, effective 12:01 a.m. Friday, according to union representatives. "When you take a look at all the PR behind the John Deere strike, the Kellogg's strike, KONE strike, I think that that plays an awful lot and it has kinda changed the mindset of the normal worker. They’re tired, they’re fed up with not getting a fair share," said John Herrig, directing business representative for District 6 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW).

