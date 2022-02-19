Gabrielle Giffords leaves hospital following appendicitis treatment

© Stefani Reynolds

Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.) announced on Saturday that she was leaving the hospital after being treated for appendicitis.

“Eleven years ago, I left the hospital facing a lifetime of recovery. Today, I’m leaving the hospital glad it’s only appendicitis, and grateful for friends, family, my incredible medical team, and of course @CaptMarkKelly, who gives true meaning to ‘in sickness and in health,’” Giffords tweeted.

The former Arizona congresswoman also included a video of her swinging her fist and saying “I’m getting better. Let’s go!”

She thanked people for their well wishes and asked for audiobook and TV recommendations ahead of a weekend at home resting.

“Thank you to all the folks at TMC who took such great care of Gabby. Time to get her home so she can rest up and heal,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), who is married to Giffords, tweeted, referring to the Tucson Medical Center.

Giffords checked into the hospital on Tuesday, Arizona Public Radio reported, citing a Kelly spokesperson. The Arizona senator traveled back to the state to be with his wife.

Giffords was left with partial paralysis and aphasia after she was shot in the head in 2011 while a constituent meeting was taking place. Six people died from the attack and 13 others injured.

The former Arizona congresswoman announced she would be resigning following the attack, which triggered a special election for her seat in Arizona.