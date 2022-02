After two rounds of rejection, the European Union can officially move forward with plans to construct a low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet system that will compete with the likes of Amazon’s Project Kuiper and SpaceX’s Starlink. Although the European Commission’s Regulatory Scrutiny Board turned down the proposal twice before on the grounds that the project would “waste money and compete with commercial services” according to The Irish Times, the group eventually green-lit the idea following a number of fiscal compromises while also admitting the system would be important for the EU’s “strategic and technical sovereignty.”

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO