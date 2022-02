90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days has a lot of engaging storylines fans are interested in, though much of that’s overshadowed as of late due to the ongoing drama with Season 5 star Alina Kozhevnikova. Many past posts from Alina’s social media contained numerous racial slurs and other instances of racism, which led to calls for her dismissal from the franchise. Rumors surfaced earlier this week that TLC fired her, and today we have confirmation from the network that is the case. With that said, what does this mean for her American suitor Caleb Greenwood?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO