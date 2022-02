The pedestrian tunnel project under Bypass Road has nearly reached completion, city officials said, and its public opening is currently planned to take place in late February. Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick provided an update on the ongoing pedestrian tunnel project, which began construction in late April. He said that there are some elements to the project that must be installed before it can be completed and opened to the public.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 24 DAYS AGO