Instant Analysis: No. 2 Auburn falls to Florida 63-62

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Auburn once again lost in Gainesville, Florida on Saturday afternoon.

No. 2 Auburn was stunned by Florida 63-62 for their first loss in regulation this season. The Tigers are now 24-3 overall and 12-2 in SEC play.

Jabari Smith had another huge performance for Auburn, leading the way with 28 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Kessler set up a steal with 7.1 seconds left to give Auburn a chance to win the game. Wendell Green Jr. was unable to get the ball to Kessler as the Tigers failed to get a shot off as the clock expired.

It was a tough loss for the Tigers. Here are some takeaways from Auburn’s upset loss.

Sluggish offensive first half

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s offense was out of sorts in the first half. They were held to 21 points on 33% shooting. Making it worse, they committed nine turnovers and did not attempt a free throw.

After Smith made a three-pointer to put Auburn on the board the Tigers made just two of their next 12 shots and were never able to settle in.

Smith and Kessler provided enough offense to keep the Tigers into the game. The duo combined for 15 of the Tigers 21 points.

Their work was critical as Auburn’s guards struggled with the Gators’ defense.

Wendell Green was held scoreless in the first half and committed three turnovers. K.D. Johnson also had his fair share of offensive struggles, he scored four points and committed four turnovers.

When your two top ball handlers are struggling, it makes it tough for the rest of the offense to get into a rhythm and that showed throughout the first half.

Shut down defense

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

As they have all season, Auburn kept playing quality defense and that prevented the Gators from stretching out their first-half lead.

While Colin Castleton had a good first half, scoring 10 points and grabbing five rebounds, the rest of the Gators combined for 12 points.

Auburn held them to 26% shooting (7-of-27) from the floor and three-of-12 from three-point range in the first half.

This was key to prevent Auburn from falling behind by double-digits and once the offense settled in this keyed Auburn’s run in the second half.

Jabari Smith delivers again

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

With the rest of the offense struggling, Auburn leaned on their superstar freshman, and he delivered every time.

Coming off a career-high 31 points against Vanderbilt, Smith was just as impressive

against Florida. He continued his barrage from deep. Making his first three-pointers and 4-of-5 overall. He finished with 28 points, seven rebounds.

He led Auburn in both points and rebounds and committed just two turnovers.

With Auburn down 62-55 with 1:30 remaining Smith once again stepped up, making all three of his free throws to cut the lead to four.

Two plays later he once again came through, fouling Castleton on a dunk and saving Auburn one point.

With Auburn trailing 63-62 and Florida attempting to inbound the ball to seal the game, Smith once again came through. Tipping the inbound pass away and giving Auburn the ball back with 7.1 seconds left and a chance to win the game.

To many turnovers and three’s

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn came in as the more talented team but if you give up three’s and commit turnovers it is hard to win on the road.

That is exactly what they did, committing 17 turnovers. Florida turned those into nine points.

Florida entered the game as the worst three-point shooting team in the SEC and looked like it in the first half, making three-of-12 shots from deep.

They looked like a completely different team, making seven of their 13 threes to stave off Auburn’s comeback attempt and secure the upset.

On the other hand, Auburn went just 5-of-14 from three, this difference proved critical in the upset.

House of Horrors

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn has not won in Gainesville since 1996 and this was their best chance in quite some time to break their 13-game losing streak. Much like the football team and their losing streak in Death Valley, Auburn had a great chance to snap the streak.

Auburn came in as the No. 2 team to face a struggling Florida team and as favorites.

It was not meant to be as they fell 63-62 for their first loss in regulation this season.

This talented 2023 3-star safety excited about March visit

The recruiting grind never ends for a truly successful college football program and it is clear that Florida’s new head coach Billy Napier has received the memo. He and his army of staffers have been burning the midnight oil in their quest to land the biggest and best of the prep prospects, with a group from the 2023 class of recruits arriving in Gainesville the first weekend of March.
Florida State cannonballs (quite literally) into the spring season with statement win at Moon Golf Invitational

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Beatrice Wallin was the picture of peace sitting on the pool deck after a smooth 4-under 68 in Tuesday’s final round of the Moon Golf Invitational. Having held up her end of a deal with assistant coach Justin Fetcho, she waited patiently as Fetcho scrambled to find a towel before he made his promised leap into the swimming pool.
Former Gators standout Ike Hilliard joins Auburn Tigers staff

Former Florida football standout Ike Hilliard has returned to college football after spending the past decade on various National Football League sidelines. Having coached for the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Washington Redskins and Pittsburgh Steelers, the Gator alumnus is set to take over the wide receivers coaching duties for the Auburn Tigers.
